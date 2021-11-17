Citigroup Cuts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $136.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTES. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.10. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

