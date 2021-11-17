AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,233 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Financial Institutions worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 49.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

