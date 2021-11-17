AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 150,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,165 shares of company stock worth $199,439 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

