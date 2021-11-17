AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $725.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

