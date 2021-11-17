Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 44,864 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.63% of Focus Financial Partners worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

