Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.