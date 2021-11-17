Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 239.10 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 244 ($3.19).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

