Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 239.10 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 244 ($3.19).
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.