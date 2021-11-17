Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.