Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.