Uber Technologies (UBER) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/8/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Uber Technologies was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

11/8/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $80.00.

11/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

