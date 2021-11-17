ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORG. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

ForgeRock stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

