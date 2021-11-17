Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EHI opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.