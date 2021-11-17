Bank of America Corp DE Sells 181,683 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Boyd Gaming worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

