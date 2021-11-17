Bank of America Corp DE Sells 181,683 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Boyd Gaming worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

