Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.31% of Steelcase worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCS opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

