Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Life Storage worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of LSI opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

