Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.93% of Five Point worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 23.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 50.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 149.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.31. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

