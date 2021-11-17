Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 5.2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 5,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,116,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $958.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.