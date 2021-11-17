ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. ICA Gruppen AB has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

