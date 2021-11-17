ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. ICA Gruppen AB has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

