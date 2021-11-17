Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $10.82 on Monday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $122.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.
