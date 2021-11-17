Citigroup Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $56.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

