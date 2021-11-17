Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Equal Weight

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.