Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

SJR stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $218,125,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $93,751,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $90,844,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

