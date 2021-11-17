Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.36. Plains All American Pipeline also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

