Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.36. Plains All American Pipeline also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PAA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 2.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
