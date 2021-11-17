agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Head-To-Head Review

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get agilon health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for agilon health and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00

agilon health presently has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 53.31%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 8.16 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.91 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

agilon health beats Quipt Home Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.