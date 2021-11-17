UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.32

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $105,741.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,409.41 or 1.00045409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.89 or 0.06935653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

