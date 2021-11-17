Helex Hits Market Cap of $3,425.98 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Helex has a total market cap of $3,425.98 and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00227342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.