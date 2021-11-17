Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.34. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

