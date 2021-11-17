Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.