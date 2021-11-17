Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PALL opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.95 and a fifty-two week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

