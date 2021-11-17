America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Buys 19,800 Shares of Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $131,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,200 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00.

ATAX stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $431.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

