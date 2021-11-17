Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. Root has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Root by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Root by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Root by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

