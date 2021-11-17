Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

