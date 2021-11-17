Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.