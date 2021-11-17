Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

