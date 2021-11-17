Amalgamated Bank Takes $558,000 Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

