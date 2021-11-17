Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

