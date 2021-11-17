Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

