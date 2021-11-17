Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

