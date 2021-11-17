ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFBS opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

