Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.