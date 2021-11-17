Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 10,422 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,910 shares of company stock worth $706,667 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.