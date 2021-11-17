Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $188.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $188.50 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $475,050. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 97,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 185.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. Cohu has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

