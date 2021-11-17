GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 149.4% in October

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE GNT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
