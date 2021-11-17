CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

