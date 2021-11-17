Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NYSE ED opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

