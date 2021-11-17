Mariner LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Republic Services stock opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

