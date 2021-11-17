Mariner LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

DFUS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.26.

