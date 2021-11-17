UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,085 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.