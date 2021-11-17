Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 5,027 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRK opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

