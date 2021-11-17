Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Exelon posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of EXC opened at $54.25 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

